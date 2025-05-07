Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $62.18. 2,448,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,668,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

Specifically, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

