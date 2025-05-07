MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.