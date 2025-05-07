Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 403% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,687 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Mattel by 995.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mattel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.