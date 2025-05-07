MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MeridianLink by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

MLNK stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.97. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

