MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,370 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. The trade was a 17.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $311,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $747.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

