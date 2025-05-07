MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,709 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $565.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

