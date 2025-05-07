MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.28. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

