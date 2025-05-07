MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,758 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

