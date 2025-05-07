MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gannett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GCI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gannett

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.