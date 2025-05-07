MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

