MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE INN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a PE ratio of 417.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

