MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.