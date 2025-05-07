MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Thryv by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

