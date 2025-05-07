MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 338.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

