MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.