MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

