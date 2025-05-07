MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

