MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 686,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in 89bio by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,055,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 207,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 455,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its stake in 89bio by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

