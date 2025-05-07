MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ INDI opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,862.47. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

