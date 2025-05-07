MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hippo were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hippo by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hippo by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hippo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In related news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,068,924.60. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,632.96. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Research analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

