MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,969 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 101,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 674,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

