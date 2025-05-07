MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,354 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Immunome Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $663.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

