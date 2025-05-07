MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,530 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

