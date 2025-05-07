MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,022 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Avenir Corp increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

