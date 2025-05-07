MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
