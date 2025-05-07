MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Down 5.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

