MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 3.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.54. 94,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 677,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Specifically, CEO Joseph H. Capper purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $976.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

