ModivCare (MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $644.34 million for the quarter.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODV. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

