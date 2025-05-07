NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 958511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

