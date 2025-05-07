NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NerdWallet traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.54. 212,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 557,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in NerdWallet by 3,417.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $626.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

