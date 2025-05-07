Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1,156.49, but opened at $1,114.80. Netflix shares last traded at $1,131.24, with a volume of 2,405,306 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $974.71 and a 200 day moving average of $925.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

