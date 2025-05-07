New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 114,915 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $5,165,000. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 428,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

