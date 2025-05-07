NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day moving average of $539.53. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $637.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

