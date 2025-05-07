Newsmax’s (NYSE:NMAX) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 12th

Newsmax’s (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 12th. Newsmax had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Newsmax’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Newsmax Trading Up 0.4 %

NMAX stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Newsmax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newsmax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newsmax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Featured Stories

