Noble Financial Has Negative View of ACCO Brands Q2 Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,552,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 859,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 562,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

