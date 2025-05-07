Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,275,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 297,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $195,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -206.71, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514,740 shares of company stock worth $410,918,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

