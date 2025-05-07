NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,445,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,648,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in NVIDIA by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

