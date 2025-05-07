Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Comparison

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -3,067.26% N/A -89.33% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 73.18 -$229.51 million ($4.45) -1.13 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 5 3 0 2.38 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oakridge Global Energy Solutions is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.