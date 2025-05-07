Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.