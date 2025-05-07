Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 4th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and its byproducts. Their market value tends to move with global oil prices and is influenced by factors such as supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical events and energy-sector regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,574,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,386,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $19.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $977.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $839.29 and a 200 day moving average of $968.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

