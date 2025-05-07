Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OS. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Onestream Price Performance

OS opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Onestream Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

