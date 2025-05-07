Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Lending by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,736,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.79. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

View Our Latest Report on LPRO

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.