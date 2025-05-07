Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,265 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.