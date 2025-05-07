Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBK. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

OBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

