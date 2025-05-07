Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

