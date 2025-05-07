Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Parsons by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,417,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $59,447,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $27,868,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parsons by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,702,000 after purchasing an additional 255,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of PSN opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

