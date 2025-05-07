PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 4.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 1,238,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,428,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,737,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,643,412.24. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 481,000 shares of company stock worth $10,380,180. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

