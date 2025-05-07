PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

PML stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

