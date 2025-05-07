Piper Sandler Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

BE stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 3.25. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

