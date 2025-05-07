PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

