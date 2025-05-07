Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Premier Financial worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 357,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.